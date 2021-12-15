Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.80

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 19606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

VEOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.8486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

