Verasity Price Hits $0.0330 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $147.42 million and approximately $37.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00090777 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

