Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,966 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vericel worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $68.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,580.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

