Verso (VSO) Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Verso has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $130,621.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00077193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.94 or 0.99796331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.