VerusCoin Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $57.32 million and approximately $23,536.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00055513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.00 or 0.08184623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.51 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,816,389 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

