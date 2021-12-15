Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 2.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 14.87 and last traded at 15.03. Approximately 158,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 225,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $941.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 17.19.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

