VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 54.2% in November

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

