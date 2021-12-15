VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and $48,658.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

