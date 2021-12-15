Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Virpax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 25,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $100,248.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

