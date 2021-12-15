Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. 919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.