Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87,660 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $157,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 65,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $402.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

