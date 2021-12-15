VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 62.3% in November

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the November 15th total of 96,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.67. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 92.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 86.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

