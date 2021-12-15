Voss Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Voss Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. EQT comprises about 1.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of EQT worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

