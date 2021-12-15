Voss Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Voss Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group comprises about 1.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

COOP traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

