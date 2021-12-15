Voss Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for approximately 0.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in LGI Homes by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,820. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.94.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

