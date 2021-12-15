Voss Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Voss Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for 1.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Mitek Systems worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $766,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.71 million, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.