VouchForMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $300,364.83 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00207914 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

