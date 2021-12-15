VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Trading Down 0.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.10. 2,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 64,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCBU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 24.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

