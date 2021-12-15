Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.70

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.