Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.69.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $210.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.31 and a 200 day moving average of $182.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

