Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $215.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.58. 9,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,569. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

