Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,357.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,826 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 43,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

