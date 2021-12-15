Warp Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282,897.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $282,897.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $223.92 or 0.00459067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040954 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

