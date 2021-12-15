Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

WASH opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

