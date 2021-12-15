WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $805.49 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $805.49 million and $52.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 19,663.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.41 or 0.00056217 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,821,747,094 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,051,091 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

