WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) traded down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on WeCommerce from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

