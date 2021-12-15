Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

PRPL opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a PE ratio of 152.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

