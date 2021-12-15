Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Smiths Group (SMGZY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Smiths Group (OTCMKTS: SMGZY):

12/10/2021 – Smiths Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. "

12/8/2021 – Smiths Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Smiths Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Smiths Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

