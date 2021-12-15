Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in November

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEICY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

