Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in November

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $27.36.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.
About Weichai Power
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
