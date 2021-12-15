Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 247.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Shares of EAD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,986. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

