Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of HLNE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. 194,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

