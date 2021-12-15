Westpac Banking Corp Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average is $211.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.