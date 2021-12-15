Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.28 and traded as high as C$7.35. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 3,404,518 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

