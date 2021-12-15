William C. Haydon Buys 2,000 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) insider William C. Haydon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SACH traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 290,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,099. Sachem Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SACH shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 72,386 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

