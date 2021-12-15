William E. Siwek Acquires 1,340 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO William E. Siwek bought 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $19,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

