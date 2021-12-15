William M. Haskel Sells 4,876 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $21,551.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 469,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

