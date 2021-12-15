William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Acquires $63,557.13 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi bought 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $63,557.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent Peter Sarubbi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 3,143 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $37,716.00.

NASDAQ WMPN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,907. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $182.81 million and a PE ratio of 23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 112.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.