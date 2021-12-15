Wings (WINGS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00207998 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

