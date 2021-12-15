WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,324 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $667.36 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $683.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.