WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 41 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,832.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,062.22. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,885.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

