WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 79,506 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1,315.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Hill-Rom makes up approximately 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Hill-Rom worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $156.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.44.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

