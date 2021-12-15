WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 81,256 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,256 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

