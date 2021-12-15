WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,000. American International Group comprises 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American International Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.