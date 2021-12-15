WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 85,155 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 329.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,155 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of AutoNation worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

NYSE:AN opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

