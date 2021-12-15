WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2,893.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,966 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Jabil worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of JBL opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

