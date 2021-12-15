WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.44. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

