WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3,421.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

