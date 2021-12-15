WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

