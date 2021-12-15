WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,098 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,441 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

