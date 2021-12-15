WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Neogen worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

